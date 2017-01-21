Friday, January 20th Scoreboard
Men’s Basketball
University of Sioux Falls 67, Minnesota State 68
Augustana University 91, Upper Iowa 95
Southwest Minnesota State 81, Concordia-St. Paul 56
Women’s Basketball
University of Sioux Falls 82, Minnesota State 74
Augustana University 65, Upper Iowa 49
Dakota State 60, Jamestown (N.D.) 91
High School Basketball
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 63, Faulkton 61
Britton-Hecla 45, Deuel 44
Clark/Willow Lake 53, Webster 45
Crazy Horse 60, Oelrichs 58
Douglas 65, Little Wound 54
Hot Springs 45, Belle Fourche 37
Huron 49, Watertown 44
Irene-Wakonda 50, Crofton, Neb. 47
Langford 58, Castlewood 43
Lennox 63, Platte-Geddes 43
Madison 67, Sioux Falls Christian 64
Newell 66, Hulett, Wyo. 37
Potter County 65, Stanley County 58
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 49, Rapid City Central 30
Sisseton 50, Redfield/Doland 34
Tea Area 96, Garretson 50
Timber Lake 68, Lemmon 57
Tri-Valley 65, Dakota Valley 46
Viborg-Hurley 68, Baltic 57
Waverly-South Shore 54, Wilmot 39
Dakota Valley Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Dell Rapids St. Mary 63, Estelline 15
Deubrook 48, Elkton-Lake Benton 44
Semifinal
Arlington 49, Lake Preston 47
Colman-Egan 57, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 52
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 54, Groton Area 22
Belle Fourche 56, Hot Springs 25
Beresford 55, Canton 39
Crofton, Neb. 53, Irene-Wakonda 32
Dakota Valley 47, Tri-Valley 33
Dell Rapids 72, Sioux Valley 54
Deuel 50, Britton-Hecla 37
Ethan 62, Corsica/Stickney 15
Eureka/Bowdle 46, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 15
Faulkton 84, Aberdeen Christian 31
Flandreau 54, McCook Central/Montrose 44
Freeman 52, Menno 24
Hamlin 57, Milbank Area 38
Lennox 52, Parkston 37
Little Wound 54, Douglas 41
Lower Brule 52, Flandreau Indian 31
Newell 60, Hulett, Wyo. 28
Oelrichs 72, Crazy Horse 31
Platte-Geddes 49, Scotland 27
Red Cloud 61, Bennett County 24
Sioux Falls Christian 66, Madison 62
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 48, Rapid City Central 41
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 54, Rapid City Stevens 49
Spearfish 48, Sturgis Brown 35
Viborg-Hurley 34, Baltic 33
Watertown 42, Huron 35
Waverly-South Shore 39, Wilmot 27
Webster 58, Clark/Willow Lake 20
West Central 47, Vermillion 44
Little Moreau Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Dupree 65, Tiospaye Topa 31
Lemmon 49, Harding County 38
Semifinal
Faith 69, McIntosh 45
Timber Lake 62, Bison 29
Southern Plains Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Colome 46, Gregory 32
Semifinal
Kadoka Area 67, Stanley County 53
Lyman 55, Burke/South Central 38
USHL Hockey
Sioux Falls Stampede 1, Waterloo 2