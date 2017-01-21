Jacks Surging In 2017

Winners of Seven Of Last Eight, SDSU Remains Undefeated In New Year

by Jack Eble

Ever since the South Dakota State Jacks Women’s Basketball team lost to Louisville by 53 points, they’ve turned it around.

They’ve won seven of their last eight games since that ugly loss.

2017 has also been pleasant for SDSU as they are undefeated since the turn of the New Year.

With their turnaround, they sit tied with the USD Coyotes and Western Illinois for the top spot of the summit.

A big weekend awaits the Jacks as they will face Western Illinois Saturday to try and create some distance.

“They are really one of the best offense teams in our league so we’re going to have to have a good plan on both sides because they’re playing excellent right now. You can see when you watch them, a lot of confidence, a lot of certainty as a team on what they want to get done. We’ll definitely have to play well,” said Head Coach Aaron Johnston.

Tip-off for the game versus Western Illinois is 2 p.m. at Frost Arena on Saturday.