No Basking In Spotlight For Jacks Wrestling

#19 SDSU Heads To Face #1 Oklahoma State With NCAA Tourney In Mind

by Jack Eble

A big weekend awaits the South Dakota State Jackrabbits wrestling team.

They face off against #1 Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday.

For them, however, this huge matchup is just another stepping stone.

Riding a seven-match win streak, the Jacks are off to one of their best seasons in program history.

Their number nineteen rank in the National Wrestling Coaches Association/USA today poll is the highest ever.

With their loaded talent and historic accolades, Head Coach Chris Bono said they are still looking ahead to the real goal: the NCAA Tournament.

“The dual meet season between now and March is all practice until we get to the NCAA tournament. We’ve got to go get guys on the awards stand, be top eight in the country, be All-Americans and find ways to get guys in the NCAA finals,” said Bono.

Matches start at Oklahoma State Saturday at 11 a.m.