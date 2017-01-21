Yankton’s First Co-Working Space “the Sandbox” Offically Opens

It's a place like no other in the heart of downtown Yankton.

by Anndrea Anderson

It’s a place like no other in the heart of downtown Yankton.

“A co-working space is a shared working space for people to work out of. But I try to tell people it’s much more than that,” said Mollie Grey, Owner/Operator of The Sandbox. “I think we’ve taken the best elements of a coffee shop as well as your office and brought it into to one physical space.”

It’s a space where people can work, mingle, and collaborate.

“A lot of Entrepreneurs and start-ups get their start in places like this. So that’s what we’ve brought here and housed here in downtown Yankton.”

Grey used to work at home, and knows first-hand the distractions that come along with an in-home office.

“My dog was always needy and barking. There were always chores. The TV was always there, and I never felt like I could actually leave work. So I was working all the time and then constantly getting other things done or being distracted or disrupted throughout my day,” she said.

The idea for the space came about at a weekend-long entrepreneurial competition last spring. Earlier this year, The Sandbox opened its doors.

“This is a really great idea. I know this has been successful in a lot of more developed cities, so I’m really happy to see a place like this come to Yankton,” said Chelsea Kathol. “I’ve always really wanted a co-working space. I have an art degree from USD so you know to share ideas with people and to be able to just collaborate with your community I think is really important.”

Within a week of opening, the space was already being used by Design South Dakota’s research group to develop ideas to further capitalize on downtown Yankton’s entrepreneurial momentum.

“We call them community listening sessions these are an opportunity for people to come in and begin the conversation about what they want to see downtown Yankton become,” said Dakota Resources’ Vice President of Community Innovation Joe Bartmann.

Bartmann says The Sandbox emulates the greater vision of the future of Yankton’s downtown.

“So it’s really this little microcosm, or the idea for The Sandbox is really a lot like the idea for Design South Dakota, where we just really want it to be a place where the community can come together and talk about the things that matter to them and talk about the things that they want this downtown to become.”

The Sandbox offers individual, corporate and daily memberships. More information can be found here: http://www.thesandboxsd.com/memberships/