Daum-inating Performance Leads SDSU

Career Night For Mike Daum Leads Jacks Over Ft. Wayne

by Jack Eble

BROOKINGS, S.D.–Madison Guebert, Ellie Thompson and Kerri Young combined for 52 points to lead the South Dakota State University women’s basketball team to a 73-58 win over Western Illinois Saturday in The Summit League action in front of 2,305 fans at Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits improved to 16-4 overall and 7-1 in league play. Western Illinois is now 15-5 and 5-2.

Guebert, a sophomore guard, and Young, a senior guard, each scored 18 points. Thompson, a junior forward, added 16 points. Senior forward Clarissa Ober recorded 10 rebounds. Thompson and Ober each blocked two shots.

Young scored 10 of her points in the first quarter as the Jackrabbits opened a 22-8 lead. Western Illinois took a 5-4 lead after Morgan Blumer made the second of two free throws with 6:57 to play in the first quarter. State then went on an 18-0 run as Young scored 10-straight points.

South Dakota State led 35-26 at halftime.

Guebert took over the Jackrabbits’ scoring in the third quarter, recording 12 points as State extended its lead to 13, 53-40.

Thompson scored six points in the fourth quarter, her final points coming on a layup with 21 seconds remaining to give South Dakota State a 73-56 lead. Western Illinois made two free throws for the final score.

Western Illinois was led by Emily Clemens’ 15 points while Morgan Blumer added 12 points.

South Dakota State men’s basketball took care of business in front of 3,203 fans at Frost Arena Saturday, defeating Fort Wayne, 77-67, in a game where Mike Daum scored his 1,000th career point and posted the program’s third best scoring performance in school history.

SDSU (9-13, 2-5 Summit League) shot 55.6 percent from the field and hit 17 of 36 (47.2 percent) beyond the arc, hitting more 3-pointers than 2-pointers in the game. At the charity stripe, the Jacks went 10 of 18. Fort Wayne (14-7, 3-4 Summit League) shot 43.5 percent from the field as the Jacks held the nation’s third best 3-point shooting team (in makes) to a 7 of 21 effort from long range. The Mastodons sunk 6 of 8 free throw attempts.

Daum took control of the game, hitting a school record 10 3-pointers while going 14 of 23 from the field. His 10 rebounds carried him towards his sixth double-double of the season and paced the team on the boards as well.

A.J. Hess scored 18 to reach double digits as well, tallying all of his points on six 3-pointers (out of 14 attempts), Chris Howell just missing a double-double, finishing with eight points and nine rebounds.

At the point, Michael Orris scored six points and dished a career-high 10 assists on the night.

SDSU held a narrow lead through the majority of the opening eight minutes despite facing a scoreless drought of over three minutes in that span. Leading 11-10 at the under-12 media, SDSU opened up a four-point lead only to see Fort Wayne answer with seven straight before a Hess 3-pointer at 8:27 squared things at 17-all.

The Jackrabbits erupted briefly at that point, tearing off a 15-5 run with a two stretches of six unanswered, hitting seven 3-pointers in that span. Including Hess’ game-tying 3-pointer before the media, SDSU outscored the Mastodons, 18-5 over five minutes of game action.

Fort Wayne, however, closed the gap with an 8-0 run over the final 2:16 to send SDSU to the locker room ahead by two, 32-30.

Daum led the way with 16 points in the opening 20 minutes, hitting four 3-pointers behind a 6 of 10 effort from the field. Daum grabbed five rebounds as well, second on the team behind Chris Howell‘s six first half boards.

Hess closed the half with nine points with three treys.

SDSU shot 42.9 percent from the field in the half with eight treys, but failed to hit a free throw in the period. Fort Wayne was 13 of 31 from the field in the half (41.9 percent) and had four 3-pointers. The Mastodons did not attempt a free throw.

Fort Wayne regained the lead, 37-36, two and a half minutes into the second half and held off a Jackrabbit takeover until 9:47 when a Daum 3-pointer came in the midst of an 11-0 run that put the Jacks in the lead for good. The bucket also moved Daum past 1,000 career points.

Ahead 58-50 at the end of the run, SDSU saw the ‘Dons claw back within four briefly, but free throw shooting and the Jackrabbits’ 17th 3-pointer of the night helped SDSU close out the win to snap its four-game losing streak.