Hundreds March for Change in Sioux Falls Women’s March

by Rebecca David

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A day after president Trump was inaugurated into office a national movement began. The Women’s March on Washington impelled other states to join the movement. This morning hundreds marched across downtown Sioux Falls to support women’s rights and rights of others.

“It makes me feel extremely excited that people especially in South Dakota, are banding together to protest something that should mean a lot to everybody in the country, “says Madyson Hutchinson, marcher at Women’s March Sioux Falls.

They marched together in solidarity, not just for women, but for the equal rights of all people.

“We will be heard that’s exactly what we want. We will not stand in the shadow,” says Melissa McCauley, marcher at Women’s March Sioux Falls.

For some, it was a chance to see a community come together and for others, it meant showing their children their voices matter.

“We all have voices sometimes we don’t use our voices and we need to. Sometimes we learn after the fact that we should have voiced some concerns, we had a lot sooner. So I hope she just uses her voice,” says Jody Borstad, marcher at Women’s March Sioux Falls.

Voices heard here in Sioux Falls and across the country, shouting for hope in a future that seems uncertain.

“When you see this kind of gathering then it does restimulate that hopeful feeling. That the future can be better, if we just keep working toward it, “says Evelyn Griesse, marcher at Women’s March Sioux Falls.

In the end, justice for all, and giving the voiceless a voice is what they stand and march for. Marches happened in more than 200 cities around the United States in support of the women’s march on Washington.