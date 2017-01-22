Jacks Keep Rolling Over Western Illinois

SDSU Remains Undefeated in 2017

by Jack Eble

BROOKINGS, S.D.–Madison Guebert, Ellie Thompson and Kerri Young combined for 52 points to lead the South Dakota State University women’s basketball team to a 73-58 win over Western Illinois Saturday in The Summit League action in front of 2,305 fans at Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits improved to 16-4 overall and 7-1 in league play. Western Illinois is now 15-5 and 5-2.

Guebert, a sophomore guard, and Young, a senior guard, each scored 18 points. Thompson, a junior forward, added 16 points. Senior forward Clarissa Ober recorded 10 rebounds. Thompson and Ober each blocked two shots.

Young scored 10 of her points in the first quarter as the Jackrabbits opened a 22-8 lead. Western Illinois took a 5-4 lead after Morgan Blumer made the second of two free throws with 6:57 to play in the first quarter. State then went on an 18-0 run as Young scored 10-straight points.

South Dakota State led 35-26 at halftime.

Guebert took over the Jackrabbits’ scoring in the third quarter, recording 12 points as State extended its lead to 13, 53-40.

Thompson scored six points in the fourth quarter, her final points coming on a layup with 21 seconds remaining to give South Dakota State a 73-56 lead. Western Illinois made two free throws for the final score.

Western Illinois was led by Emily Clemens’ 15 points while Morgan Blumer added 12 points.