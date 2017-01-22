Saturday, January 21st Scoreboard

Saturday, January 21st Scoreboard

by Jack Eble

Saturday, January 21, 2017 Scoreboard

Men’s Basketball

South Dakota State 77, FT. Wayne 67

University of Sioux Falls 93, Concordia-St.Paul 70

Dakota Wesleyan University 96, Doane University 76

Hastings College 90, Northwestern College 85 (2OT)

Midland University 83, Dordt College 77

Morningside College 85, Concordia University 65
Women’s Basketball

South Dakota State 73, Western Illinois 58

University of Sioux Falls 51, Concordia-St. Paul 63

Dakota Wesleyan University 63, Doane University 43

Mount Marty College 70, College of Saint Mary 67

Dordt College 78, Midland University 58

Concordia University 90, Morningside College 60

Northwestern College 76, Hastings College 69

Briar Cliff University 95, Bellevue University 51

NBA Development League

Sioux Falls Skyforce 118, Los Angeles D-Fenders 113

High School Basketball

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 69, Harrisburg 52

Brandon Valley 62, Mitchell 43

Brookings 59, Pierre 38

Castlewood 43, Milbank Area 36

Crazy Horse 71, Dupree 35

Crow Creek 79, Todd County 70

Dell Rapids 70, Elk Point-Jefferson 58

Flandreau 61, Parker 40

Flandreau Indian 83, Marty Indian 67

Gayville-Volin 66, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 36

Hot Springs 63, Lead-Deadwood 55

Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 68, Dakota Valley 45

Leola/Frederick 60, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, N.D. 46

Miller 82, McLaughlin 77

Philip 54, Bennett County 47

Potter County 56, Groton Area 23

Rapid City Central 60, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48

Rapid City Stevens 71, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65

Red Cloud 69, Custer 46

Sioux City, East, Iowa 65, Sioux Falls Lincoln 59

St. Francis Indian 67, Freeman 44

Wall 70, New Underwood 20

Yankton 60, Huron 36

Dakota Valley Conference Tournament

Seventh Place

Elkton-Lake Benton 62, Estelline 44

Fifth Place

Dell Rapids St. Mary 59, Deubrook 52

Third Place

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 65, Lake Preston 51

Championship

Arlington 50, Colman-Egan 44

Hanson Corn Palace Classic

Bridgewater-Emery 46, Warner 39

Chester 66, Wolsey-Wessington 56

Corsica/Stickney 48, Langford 40

Platte-Geddes 45, Hanson 43

St. Thomas More 70, Sioux Valley 69

Tea Area 71, Aberdeen Roncalli 53

Tri-Valley 57, Winner 40

White River 61, Parkston 39

Mobridge Big Bob Classic

Herreid/Selby Area 49, Eureka/Bowdle 29

Mobridge-Pollock 58, Pine Ridge 51

Panhandle Conference Tournament

Fifth Place

Hay Springs, Neb. 63, Edgemont 32

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Avon 49, Wagner 35

Brookings 56, Pierre 39

Crazy Horse 79, Takini 38

Custer 50, Red Cloud 43

Dakota Valley 53, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 37

Dell Rapids 67, Elk Point-Jefferson 45

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, N.D. 68, Leola/Frederick 38

Flandreau Indian 53, Marty Indian 39

Freeman 77, St. Francis Indian 43

Groton Area 53, Potter County 36

Harrisburg 59, Aberdeen Central 51

Hill City 54, Rapid City Christian 25

Lead-Deadwood 40, Hot Springs 20

Little Wound 73, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 42

McLaughlin 70, Miller 55

Milbank Area 60, Clark/Willow Lake 50

New Underwood 37, Wall 35

Parker 53, Flandreau 52

Philip 62, Bennett County 20

Rapid City Central 39, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 38

Rapid City Stevens 45, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 43

Sioux Falls Christian 48, Mitchell Christian 10

Sioux Falls Lincoln 73, Sioux City, East, Iowa 42

Todd County 83, Crow Creek 53

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 57, Gayville-Volin 40

Yankton 76, Huron 39

Dakota Valley Conference Tournament

Seventh Place

Estelline 46, Arlington 41

Fifth Place

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 52, Lake Preston 42

Third Place

Dell Rapids St. Mary 47, Colman-Egan 40

Championship

Elkton-Lake Benton 52, Deubrook 43

Little Moreau Conference Tournament

Seventh Place

Tiospaye Topa 44, Harding County 43

Fifth Place

Dupree 55, Lemmon 47

Third Place

McIntosh 44, Bison 32

Championship

Faith 55, Timber Lake 47

Southern Plains Conference Tournament

Seventh Place

Gregory 37, Jones County 29

Fifth Place

White River 57, Colome 26

Third Place

Burke/South Central 51, Stanley County 20

Championship

Lyman 54, Kadoka Area 46

USHL Hockey

Sioux Falls Stampede 3, Waterloo Black Hawks 2

