USF Win Streak Snapped At Home

Remain First In NSIC South Following Loss To Concordia-St. Paul

by Jack Eble

SIOUX FALLS – The University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (15-3, 11-3 NSIC) had a six-game winning streak come to an end in a 63-51 loss to Concordia St. Paul (13-7, 9-5 NSIC) on Saturday afternoon at the Stewart Center.

USF, which was led by senior center Sam Knecht with 13 points and three rebounds, also had their 11-game winning streak at home snapped. USF guard Brooke Smith had her second straight game of double figure points with 12 off the bench. She added four rebounds and four assists.

Despite the loss, the Cougars maintained a tie for the lead in the NSIC South with Winona State. Both teams lost on Saturday and sit 11-3 in league play. USF is now 15-3 overall.

CSP, which won their sixth straight game, was led by Caitlyn Russell with a double double of 22 points and 10 rebounds. Anna Schmitt had 20 points for CSP, which fought back from a 13-point first-quarter deficit. CSP outscored USF, 20-9 in the fourth quarter to break from a tied game (42-42) after three quarters and pick up the win.

After jumping to a 19-6 lead in the first quarter, USF’s offense struggled as they managed just 32 points over the final 33 minutes of the game. USF hit just 19-of-52 from the field for 36.5 percent, including 5-of-24 from three-point range. USF, which lost the rebound battle, 40-23, was 8-of-13 from the free throw line and had 14 turnovers.

The Golden Bears, which improved to 13-7 overall and 9-5 in league play, were 18-of-42 from the field for 42.9 percent. They made 6-of-14 from three point range and 20-of-33 from the foul straight.

USF opened the game on a rush, jumping to a 10-4 lead after a jumper from Knecht. The Cougars continued the surge with a three-pointer from senior guard Madi Robson, who had nine points in the game, pushing the lead to 19-6. With a jumper from Knecht with 28 seconds to play, USF took a 21-11 advantage at the quarter.

For the initial five minutes of the second quarter, the Cougars continued to maintain a 10-point lead at 26-16 (5:27). Then, the Golden Bears rallied back, cutting the lead to 30-26 at the break when Russell converted a pair of free throws.

At halftime, USF was 13-of-29 from the field for 44.8 percent but only 4-of-13 from three point range and had not attempted a free throw. Knecht had 10 points to lead USF. CSP was 10-of-22 for 45.4 percent at the break. They made 2-of-6 from three point range and 4-of-8 from the free throw line. CSP held a 17-12 margin on the boards at the break.

For a good share of the third quarter, USF continued to maintain a lead. Three free throws by Smith held USF to a 40-33 advantage at the 4:28 mark. A three pointer from Schmitt and a lay-up from Russell trimmed USF’s lead to 40-39 with 1:29 on the clock. With 51 seconds to play, Mishayla Jones hit a three pointer to tie the game at 42.



The Golden Bears grabbed the lead on a lay-up by Russell at 44-42, just seconds into the fourth quarter.

Russell went to work with another inside basket providing CSP with a 50-46 advantage (6:30). A blocked shot led to a three-point play by Robson as the Cougars drew within 50-49 with 4:33 to play. But CSP quickly asserted itself as five points from Schmitt, including a three pointer (3:21), pushed the advantage to 56-49. From there, CSP continued to build on the lead with Jones finishing off the scoring with a foul shot and an 11-point plead (62-51) with 39 seconds left in the game.

USF will continue its home stand with games against Northern State on Friday at 6 p.m. and Minnesota State Moorhead on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Stewart Center.