Aberdeen Police Searching For 4 Suspects In Residential Armed Robbery

by Sarah Blakely

Aberdeen Police are investigating an armed robbery at a home early Monday morning.

It happened just after 1 a.m. on the 200 block of 8th Ave NE. Residents reported four men forced their way into an apartment and stole items and an undisclosed amount of cash. Two of the men had handguns and ordered eight people onto the floor.

The men were covering their faces, but it was reported that two suspects were black and two were white.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call dispatch at 604-626-7911, message the Aberdeen Police Department Facebook page, or send a tip through the MyPD app.