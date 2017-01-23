Avera And Hy-Vee Partner To Fight Opioid Epidemic

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – In 2015, more than 40 people in South Dakota died due to accidental overdose.

Today Avera Health and Hy-Vee announced that starting February 1st Avera and Hy-vee pharmacies will start providing Naloxone without a prescription through a physician signed protocol. The prescription helps to reverse an opioid overdose but has no effect if opioids are absent. It’s available in nasal spray or injection and health providers say when you give the injection it needs to be followed by a 911 call. Some health insurance can cover the costs of the drug, health providers say the prescription is safe and is not meant to cause harm.

“It blocks the opioid respecter so someone who’s used to being on an opioid will be bounced into a withdrawal, so that can be an uncomfortable situation but not a life threatening situation,” says Matthew Stanley, VP for Avera Behavioral Health

Naloxone will be available at all Avera pharmacy locations in Sioux Falls and at all Hy-Vee pharmacies in South Dakota.