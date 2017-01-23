De La Rosa Dominates The Day

Daniel De La Rosa Wins Singles & Doubles Titles At Lewis IRT Pro Am

by Jack Eble

Champions were crowned Sunday at the Lewis International Racquetball Tour Pro-Am Tournament

In the singles final, Daniel De La Rosa took on his doubles partner, Alvaro Beltran.

Beltran upset the number two player in the world, Rocky Carson, in the semi-finals in a five game burner.

Sunday, however, would belong to De La Rosa.

He would win all three sets in the final match and win his first Lewis IRT Pro-Am title of his career.

He gives a lot of credit to his opponent and teammate, Beltran.

“He’s known me since I was on my way to being a pro. I always say thank you to him because he taught me a lot tips, he always supports me and everything. I played really, really well against him,” said De La Rosa.

Immediately after their singles match, De La Rosa and Beltran teamed up for the doubles finals.

They took on top-seeded Rocky Carson and Jose Diaz.

After taking set number one, 15-12, set two went down to the wire.

Tied at 14 apiece, De La Rosa and Beltran would prevail. 15-14.

De La Rosa claims both the singles and doubles title and Beltran said the doubles title eases the singles sting.

“I tried to forget about the singles and focus on the doubles. He’s actually my roommate, too, so I’m going to try and choke him tonight. I mean we’re really good friends and whatever happens on the court, stays on the court and we move on then,” said Beltran.