From Farm To Table: Strensland Family Farms Shares Their Ice Cream

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – The temperatures might be frosty outside, but a Sioux Falls shop has some cold treats we don’t think you will be able to resist.

Mark, Keira, Jovi and Kelton join us today from Stensland Family Farms, to tell us about what we can find in their store.

Watch behind-the-scenes here: https://www.facebook.com/kdltnews/videos/10154283179108597/