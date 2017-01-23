Former Badlands House Band Member Announces New Band

Ron Keel announces "Ron Keel Band"

by Sarah Blakely

Former Badlands House Band frontman Ron Keel has formed a new band under a new name– but featuring the same musicians.

Keel posted on his Facebook page Monday that he, along with guitarist DC Cothern, bassist “El Diablo,” Dakota Scott on keyboard and Jeff “The Rev” Koller on drums, will play under the new name, Ron Keel Band. The musicians will be touring the region over the next few months, including a few shows with popular 80s hair band group Hairball.

The full statement and press release reads in full:

Frontman Ron Keel announced on KBAD 94.5 radio that he has officially launched the Ron Keel Band and will be touring and recording under that name.

Beginning with a pair of dates supporting Hairball February 3rd (Des Moines, IA) and 4th (Brookings, SD), RKB will continue to deliver the Right To Rock, the Badlands House Band classics, the Keel hits, and songs that celebrate the hard rockin’/hard workin’/hard partyin’ American way of life.

As the Badlands House Band, this group saw action in nine states in 2016, including: headline slots at major fairs and festivals – bike events such as the Sturgis Rally and a headline show at the Lone Star Rally in Galveston – and backed up platinum artists like Jack Blades (Night Ranger), Mark Slaughter, Don Dokken, Kip Winger, and Stephen Pearcy (RATT).

The lineup remains unchanged, with Keel front and center, lead guitarist DC Cothern, bassist El Diablo, Dakota Scott on keyboards and The Rev on drums. “These guys have been through hell and back with me,” Keel admits, “and there’s a special bond and chemistry that becomes very evident on stage. Putting my name on it ratchets up the pressure and establishes us as a national act, which will give us more opportunities to get out there and play for more people.”

While adding new material to the show, the foundation upon which the band was built remains the same: classic anthems that everyone knows and sings along with, music that reflects the hard rockin’/hard workin’/partyin’ way of life and the American values the band holds sacred. The Keel MTV/VH1 hits like “The Right To Rock,” “Tears Of Fire,” “Because The Night,” “Somebody’s Waiting” and “Rock & Roll Outlaw” are in the mix as well as songs from Ron Keel’s acclaimed solo album “Metal Cowboy” and other projects.

The production mixes theatrics (playing upon the group’s “Apocalyptic Cowboy” image) with the band’s natural down-to-earth attitude – larger-than-life characters who could just be the guys next door after Armageddon threatens to wipe out rock ‘n roll…

The Ron Keel Band is adding shows to the calendar every day, including headline shows at fairs, festivals and casinos, as well as opening slots for other national acts. An official web site has been launched at http://RonKeelBand.com, and fans can always keep up on Twitter http://twitter.com/ronkeel and Facebook Ron Keel.

ON TOUR IN 2017:

FEB 3 – DES MOINES, IA – JACOBSON CENTER (with Hairball)

FEB 4 – BROOKINGS, SD – SWIFTEL CENTER (with Hairball)

FEB 10 – GRAND FORKS, ND – ALERUS CENTER (with Hairball)

FEB 25 – MOORHEAD MN – GARAGE BAR

APRIL 7 – MITCHELL SD – CORN PALACE (with Hairball) –

APRIL 8 – DUBUQUE, IA – MYSTIQUE CASINO

APRIL 21 – SIOUX CITY, IA – SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER (with Hairball)

MAY 5 – OMAHA, NE – RALSTON ARENA (with Hairball)

JUNE 2 – YANKTON, SD – RIBFEST

JULY 1 – PIERRE, SD

AUG 19 – OKIBOJI, IA – BOJI BIKE RALLY

SEPT 2 – TRACY, MN

MORE DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON