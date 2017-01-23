Sections
News
Weather
Sports
Community
Highlights
KDLT
Kitchen
KDLT
Cares
Livestream
Contests
Submit Photo / Video
KDLT News Today
About Us
About
Schedule
Job Board
Login
Email
Password
Lost your password?
Email Address
KDLT
About
Schedule
Job Board
News
Weather
Sports
Community
KDLT
Kitchen
KDLT
Cares
Livestream
Contests
Submit Photo / Video
KDLT News Today
Sioux Falls
Hailed a Hero
January 23, 2017
by
KDLT Staff
Share This:
Facebook
Google+
Linkedin
Pinterest
Twitter
Email
You Might Also Like
One Dead Following Early Sunday Morning Crash
Badlands Motor Speedway Releases Statement Amid Purchase Rumors
Tea Family of 6 Displaced After Early Morning House Fire
Tea Fire Rescue Reflects On Training Following Scary Incident
2 BNSF Railway Workers Killed On Tracks Near Edgemont
Sioux Falls Man Arrested On Child Porn Charges
Sioux Falls
Pierre
Aberdeen
Sioux Falls
Pierre
Aberdeen
Most Popular
Trump Takes Oath As 45th President Of The United States
One Dead Following Early Sunday Morning Crash
Badlands Motor Speedway Releases Statement Amid Purchase Rumors
Tea Family of 6 Displaced After Early Morning House Fire
Tea Fire Rescue Reflects On Training Following Scary Incident
Significant Winter Storm Expected for the Sioux Empire
On Facebook
Friend's email
Message
http://www.kdlt.com/2017/01/23/hailed-a-hero/
Send