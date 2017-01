Heiser The Hero For Trojans

Tanner Heiser Hit Two Huge Shots For Dakota State Saturday Night

by Jack Eble

Tanner Heiser was a hero for the Dakota State Trojans on Saturday night.

He hit the game-winning jumper with eight tenths of a second left in overtime to lead the Trojans over Presentation.

Heiser also hit a three with eleven seconds left in regulation to get the game to overtime.

His heroics lifted Dakota State to their sixth win in their left seven games to improve their record to 11-11.