Jacks Grab Big Conference Wins At Home

Daum Dominates For Mens', Womens' Continue Undefeated 2017

by Jack Eble

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits Mens’ Basketball team was on a four game losing streak heading into Saturday’s game versus Fort Wayne.

Mike Daum, however, had had enough of that.

The Jacks star finished with ten three-pointers on his way to a career high 42 points.

His efforts Saturday also helped him cross the 1,000 career point mark.

Daum said the biggest thing for him was getting the conference win.

He also said his outburst felt like it does after every game.

“The past couple days before this, I really just took time to get in the gym, get my mind right. I talked to coach a lot how just go out and play, don’t worry about anything else. I think everything was just flowing for me,” said Daum.

Fort Wayne Head Coach, Jon Coffman, said Daum changed the game by doing more than shooting.

“Mike Daum is a phenomenal player. He didn’t make ten threes, he made somewhere between ten and seventeen. He puts you in so many difficult situations. He’s personally responsible for a good portion of those other seven,” said Coffman.

As for the South Dakota State Womens’ squad, they kept the train rolling.

They haven’t lost in the 2017 and have won six straight games.

Their win over Western Illinois Saturday has them a half game up on the South Dakota Coyotes for the top of the Summit League.

The Leathernecks came in as the best offensive team in the Summit League.

Head Coach Aaron Johnston said they’ve always been a team that has been up for a defensive challenge.

“We’ve always put a lot of time into defense. I think over the years, we’ve always scored points, we’ve always gone up and down the floor but I don’t doubt that a big part of our success over the years is just the ability to slow people down,” said Johnston.

Guard Madison Guebert said they see defensive stops as an engine to better offensive play.

“I think when we’re getting stops on defense, we don’t feel like we need to go as fast on offense or we’re not forcing more things on offense because we’re getting a lot of stops on defense. That gives us a lot of confidence, I would say. Getting stops on defense fuels our offense,” said Guebert.

The Jacks Womens’ team heads to Omaha on January 28th to try and keep their win streak alive.

The Mens’ team will look to build on their win next Wednesday, January 25th at Denver.