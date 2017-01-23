Kole Fehling

Weekend Meteorologist

by Amanda Swenson

Kole Fehling joined the KDLT Weather team as the weekend meteorologist in January 2017. He started his meteorology career in Wheeling, WV at WTRF as the weekend meteorologist.

Kole is from Wilmington, which is a small town in southwest Ohio. He loves winter weather and is excited to be in South Dakota, where the weather can change drastically. Kole earned his Bachelors of Science in Meteorology and is currently pursuing a second major in Geography: Spatial Analysis from The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.

He lives and breathes the Buckeyes. He also is a huge fan of the Cincinnati Bengals, as well as the Cincinnati Reds. While he was at The Ohio State University, he interned for WKRC in Cincinnati, as well as WSYX in Columbus, Ohio.

He also has earned the rank of Senior Airman in the Air National Guard where he is a Meteorologist. For the United States Air Force, he has gone through extensive weather and military skills training to be able to forecast for pilots, as well as other military personnel.

Kole is excited to forecast with all the challenges that come with winter weather and to keep people in the community informed on what’s going on with the weather in the area when it matters the most. Weather is his greatest passion which is why he is excited to join the KDLT Weather team! He is also a big sports fan, likes to work out, travel, watch movies, camping, and getting to know the community.

You can email story ideas or weather photos to k_fehling@KDLT.com. You can “Like” him on Facebook & follow him on Twitter at @KoleFehlingWX.