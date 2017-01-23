Lawmakers To Weigh Bill Repealing Government Ethics Measure

by Adel Toay

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota lawmakers are set to consider a bill that would repeal a sweeping government ethics overhaul approved by voters in November.

The House and Senate State Affairs committees will hold a joint hearing Monday on the proposal, which would dismantle the ballot initiative that created an ethics commission, public campaign funding and limitations on lobbyist gifts to lawmakers.

Before the legislative barrage, GOP legislators and others challenged the measure’s constitutionality in state court, which put the initiative on hold while the lawsuit moves forward.

Republican Rep. Larry Rhoden, the prime sponsor of the repeal bill, says that lawmakers swore an oath to defend and uphold the state and U.S. constitutions.

Doug Kronaizl is a spokesman for pro-initiative group Represent South Dakota. He says the Legislature is brazenly overturning the election result.