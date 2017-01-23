Manager Saves Man’s Life After He Chokes on Steak Tips

by Rebecca David

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Here’s a story that will hopefully put a smile on your face. A Sioux Falls man says he owes his life to a restaurant manager that helped him while he was choking.

“My first bite I took it got lodged and stuck on my throat,” says Dustin Beck.

Dustin Beck is recalling a moment he says he won’t forget. On Friday, he and his daughter went out to dinner at Fryn’ Pan on West 41st street. When one of the steak tips he ordered got stuck in his throat, Dustin got up and ran towards the kitchen area where he saw manager Kim Blackburn.

“I started pointing to my throat and then he instantly grabbed me from behind and he started doing the Heimlich maneuver,” says Beck.

After the third try, the piece came out, but Dustin says the scary part for him was having his daughter see him.

“That’s all I kept thinking about, this is it really. Like I thought I was going to die and it was terrifying because she was watching,” says Beck.

Dustin says he gives all the thanks to Blackburn.

“I guarantee if it wasn’t for him I would not be here. There was no time to wait for an ambulance or anything. I was already out of breath and I couldn’t breathe. So I owe that man,” says Beck.

Dustin hasn’t seen Blackburn since the incident but made a public post on Facebook sharing his appreciation in hopes that Blackburn would see it. Liz Blaise stumbled across Dustin’s post and says she also wanted to do something nice for Blackburn

“Some guy goes to work someday thinking it’s going to be a totally normal day and ends up totally changing someone’s life for the better. I thought that was neat and wanted to do a total pay it forward thing, ” says Blaise owner of Sherlock and Company.

Liz made her own post asking people to help show appreciation for Blackburn’s heroic act. They plan to surprise him on Wednesday.

“People want to hear about the good things, so I think when we hear about the good experience we need to make sure we are telling others. Just so all of us can remain positive.

We tried reaching out to Blackburn but were unable to reach him. As for Dustin, although he says the experience was scary, he still plans to order steak tips.