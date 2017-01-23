Rapid City Postal Worker Convicted Of Embezzlement, Theft

by Sarah Blakely

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP)– A federal jury in South Dakota has convicted a postal worker from Rapid City of mail embezzlement and theft.

Twenty-four-year-old Daniel Newman was found guilty on seven counts. Authorities say he stole mail that contained U.S. currency, gift cards and other items of value.

The thefts allegedly occurred between January and March of 2015.

Newman faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing has not been set.