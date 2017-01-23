Rapid City Sees Record Year For Value Of Building Permits

by Sarah Blakely

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP)– Rapid City issued building permits worth a record value during 2016 and further growth this year probably will depend on commercial developers.

Dale Tech, interim director for the city’s Community Planning and Development Services office, tells the Rapid City Journal the city has potential to have another strong year in development.

In 2016, the city issued a total of 3,242 permits, with a record value of $320,054,359, which beat the 2011 record of $258,990,182.

Tech says it’s difficult to project what the city can expect for 2017, but he says further growth will be dependent upon commercial developers and the choices they make.

Building permits issued by the city in 2016 show a mix of new residential, private commercial and industrial projects.