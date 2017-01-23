House Leaders Release Statement On Rep. Wollman Resignation

Rep. Wollman Resigns After Admitting Sexual Contact With Interns

by Adel Toay

PIERRE – State Representative Mathew Wollman resigned from the South Dakota House of Representatives today. He decided this was best for him, his fiancé, his family and the interns involved.

Rep. Mathew Wollmann, a Republican from Madison, announced his resignation in a letter first reported by the Mitchell Daily Republic. Wollmann says in the letter that he regrets his actions.

26-year-old former Marine said last week that both interns were over 21 and that the contact was consensual. But his colleagues had voted to set up a committee to investigate his actions, and was scheduled to meet Tuesday.

In a statement released Monday House leaders say, “The South Dakota State legislature, like any other organization, is comprised of human beings. Consequently, we will experience human failure and imperfection. Every legislator has an obligation to refrain from behavior unbecoming to the Legislature and inconsistent with maintaining the public’s trust.”

House leaders also say they will be meeting over the coming weeks with legislators, current interns and legislative staff to discuss any improvements they can make in the legislator and employee training.