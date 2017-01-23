Pres. Trump To Nominate SD School Of Mines Pres. Wilson As Air Force Sec.

by Adel Toay

PIERRE, S.D. – The President of the United States announced today his intention to nominate Heather Wilson, president of the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, as the next Secretary of the U.S. Air Force.

A White House statement said Monday that Wilson would be the first Air Force Academy graduate to hold the position, if confirmed.

Wilson served in Congress from 1998 to 2009, where she was a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and chaired the House Subcommittee on Technical and Tactical Intelligence. She also served on the House Armed Services Committee.

“South Dakota’s loss will be the nation’s gain,” said Randy Schaefer, president of the South Dakota Board of Regents. “During her four years at Mines, Heather Wilson has found money for new buildings, established new programs, increased research, grown enrollment, deepened the connection between the university and the community, and improved financial management. She’s been a great university leader.”

President Wilson will continue to be the president of the School of Mines until confirmed by the U.S. Senate, when she will immediately relinquish her position, according to Mike Rush, executive director and CEO of the Board of Regents. An interim will then be appointed and the Board of Regents will conduct a national search for her successor.