Senate Approves Resolution Inviting Trump To South Dakota

by Adel Toay

Courtesy: South Dakota Dept. of Tourism

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The state Senate has approved a resolution inviting President Donald Trump to visit South Dakota and its most famous sites.

The chamber voted unanimously Monday to approve the resolution, which “most especially” invites the Republican president to visit Mount Rushmore National Memorial and the Crazy Horse Memorial.

Sponsor Sen. Jim Bolin, a Republican, says a presidential visit would be an asset to South Dakota. He says it would gain the state publicity and be a boom for tourism.

The resolution also encourages Gov. Dennis Daugaard and South Dakota’s congressional delegation to promote such a visit. It says the trip would be particularly appropriate on or near the Fourth of July.