App Of The Week – Shapr

by Adel Toay

Socially connecting with our friends online is an integral part of our lives, so why not socially network for business to meet interesting people. In less than a minute Shapr app introduces you to people nearby that are in related industries and have similar business goals.

It is like speed networking. Start by entering your profile and describe what you are looking for. The app matches other Shapr users based on profile elements, look through the suggested cards. Swipe left to pass or right to meet. If the match agrees to meet, you’ll get notified and can chat. Shapr is a way to find employment, business connections, coaching, and more. It is daily networking made simple.

I’m Francie Black with your App of the Week, for more great apps go to Tech Tango Today