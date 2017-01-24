Caille Branch Library Reopens In A Grand Way

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – It’s been five months since Siouxland Libraries Caille Branch closed for a complete renovation. And while the branch has informally welcomed customers over the past few weeks, it officially reopened Monday, January 23, at 4:30 p.m. with a public ribbon cutting ceremony.

The $1.2 million project has created a more open environment with a new area for teens and small group study rooms. Addition of interactive elements to the children’s area promotes learning. Exterior work included replacement of siding, windows, and partial roof repair.

“From its opening in 1988 and a children’s area addition in 2002, Caille continues to be among our busier branches,” says Senior Librarian Monique Christensen, who has been actively involved in the renovation.

“It’s good to be home,” says Branch Librarian Carin Schleicher on behalf of Caille staff. “Support for the renovation by the City of Sioux Falls demonstrates its understanding of the importance of early and lifelong learning.”