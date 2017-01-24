Car Thefts on the Rise

Remote Starters to Help Prevent Thieves

by Rebecca David

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- It’s that time of year again, where you have to preheat your car before leaving the house, but with that comes car thefts. In 2016 the Sioux Falls Police Department says 255 cars were stolen and that number has doubled since 2014.

“At least 95 percent of these stolen vehicles reports involve a car being unlocked and the keys being left inside. A vast majority of these could be prevented with just those two simple steps, by locking your door and taking your keys out of the vehicle”, says Sergeant Paul Creviston, Sioux Falls Property Crime and Fraud unit.

One car installation owner is hoping to help ease the worry of car buyers. Audio playground electronics provides a variety of remote starts that can help prevent car thefts.

“If you leave it unlocked and someone jumps in to steal it. Once they hit the brake pedal and put it in gear the car dies, so it doesn’t go anywhere”, says Patty Meyer, Owner/Operator of Audio Playground Electronics.

The remote start works for cars made in 1996 and newer. Plus you don’t have to break the bank to get one.

“I think most people would realize too. Most of my remote starts installed with tax out the door are less than most deductibles of insurance”, says Meyer.

The remote comes with lock and unlock features; some also come with a trunk release.

So as we continue to face the winter months, remote starts can be one option to protect your car from being stolen.

Some remote starters will let you know if your car has started, which can be handy if you can’t see your car. The range of the remote is also an important factor to consider when buying.