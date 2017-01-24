Charges Stand Against South Dakota Man In Explosives Case

by Adel Toay

BURKE, S.D. (AP) – A judge has refused to dismiss charges against a South Dakota man accused of making explosives at his home and threatening a veterans hospital.

Sixty-one-year-old Martin Rezac appeared in Gregory County court Monday where the defense argued the case should be dismissed because a trial was not scheduled within 180 days of his initial appearance.

The Daily Republic reports Judge John Brown decided there was good cause for the delay due to other high-profile cases and availability of evidence.

The Dallas, South Dakota man is accused of having chemicals and explosives at his home. Authorities also allege he had made comments about blowing up Veterans Affairs hospitals.

Police responded to his home on Thanksgiving 2015 after an explosion that sent him to the hospital.