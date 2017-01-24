The Daily Scoop 1-24-17

by Ahtra Elnashar

The Daily Scoop is our morning segment that highlights stories trending on social media.

Top Flicks

Universal Pictures’ “Split” easily took first place at the box office this week, bringing in just over $40 million. The psychological thriller stars James McAvoy as a man with split personalities and cost less than $10 million to make.

The Vin Diesel action sequel “XXX: The Return of Xander Cage” opened in second with $20 million. It’s the third film in the trilogy and first installment in 12 years. Despite a modest open domestically, it finished with more than $50 million internationally.

Rounding out the top three was the NASA mathematical drama “Hidden Figures” which brought in about $16 million.

Despite the weekend’s political events, experts say the North American box office was up nearly 30 percent from the same weekend last year.

Home Video View

Tom Hanks drives the mystery machine in “Inferno.” This latest in the “Da Vinci Code” series finds the intrepid professor suffering from amnesia. He’s accompanied by “Rogue One” star Felicity Jones as they try to recover his memory, solve Dante’s Inferno and save the world from a deadly virus.

Justin Timberlake is bringing pesky back in “Trolls.” He’s the voice of a pessimistic little goblin trust into the role of a hero. The character of Poppy is voiced by Anna Kendrick who goes on a mission to save her friends and drive Timberlake crazy.

Zoe Kazan stars in “Monster” as she drives her daughter home on a dark country road when they hit something mysterious. The car is dead but the creature lurking in the shadows is not… and some roadside assistance may be needed for some crime scene cleanup!

David Bowe finds that Earth girls are not easy in “The Man Who Fell to Earth.” This collector’s edition of the cult classic comes just a year after Bowe’s passing. In the film, Bowe plays an alien sent to Earth to take water back to his home planet.