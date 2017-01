De La Rosa Dominates At Lewis

1st time Lewis champion has dominant Sunday

by Mark Ovenden

23-year-old Daniel De La Rosa has a special Sunday at the YMCA in Sioux Falls. He won his first Lewis Drug Pro-Am Racquetball Tournament beating Alvero Beltran in 3 straight and then teamed with his to win the doubles title. Afterwards he gave plenty of credit to his mentor for all of his help and support along the way.