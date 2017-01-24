Dynamic Duo Wants Another Title

Sully Buttes seniors have

by Mark Ovenden

Chloe Lamb and Racquel Wientjes arent’ related.

It just seems that way when they’re on the court together for Sully Buttes.

“We’ve been playing with each other for a very long time so we kind of know where each other are going to be at on the court. So we kind of look for each other and we know that when we go to the gym we can make our shots now.” Sully Buttes Senior Guard Racquel Wientjes says.

They’ve started for the Chargers almost literally since the day they walked into school.

“Leadership just kind of falls into place. But being the contributors and just our want to win, you know, our competitiveness, I think that helps with our leadership as well.” Sully Buttes Senior Guard Chloe Lamb says.

And the duo is dynamic. Each player is over a thousand career points. As junior Wientjes averaged 19 points a game and Lamb tallied 17 to lead Sully Buttes to the state title.

“They’re leaders in no matter what they do in school. They’re involved in so many things and they just have a positive attitude all the time.” Sully Buttes Head Coach Mark Senftner says.

Perhaps the only thing that can stop them is graduation. Chloe will play at USD next season while Raquel heads to Black Hills State.

Of course these basketball sisters have one thing in mind…..

“Being back-to-back state champs junior and senior year. That would be a pretty cool thing to do!” Lamb says.

….for a parting gift!

Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.