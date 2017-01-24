Elderly Woman Dies In Crash Outside of Platte

Police say driver lost control of vehicle, striking another car

by Kelsie Passolt

CHARLES MIX COUNTY, S.D. – The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating after an elderly woman died in a car crash Monday morning near Platte.

Police say a car was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 44, two miles east of Platte, around 11 a.m. The driver, an 87-year-old woman, lost control of the car, crossed the center line and hit a westbound car. The woman died at the scene. Police have not said why the woman lost control of the car. The other driver, a 70-year-old man, was hospitalized with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The names of the two people involved have not been released. Police say families still have to be notified.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. The crash is still under investigation.