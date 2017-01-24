Gov. Dayton Collapses During State of the State Address

Son says he is now doing fine

by Kelsie Passolt

ST. PAUL, MN – Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton collapsed while delivering his state of the state address Monday night.

At the podium, Dayton had just taken a drink of water and appeared to be trying to compose himself. He then began collapsing and those around him rushed to break his fall. The 69-year-old Democratic governor came to a short time later and was helped to a back room. Five minutes later, he was joking with staffers and a paramedic who was on the scene. A spokesman for Dayton says the governor walked out of the capitol under his own power and went home. His son says he is doing fine. Dayton will resume his address to the legislature Tuesday morning.

Dayton previously fainted at a campaign event last year. His staff blamed overheating and dehydration for that incident.