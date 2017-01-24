House Approves Bill To Repeal Government Ethics Overhaul

by Adel Toay

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The state House has approved a Republican-backed bill that would repeal a sweeping government ethics overhaul passed by voters in November.

The chamber on Tuesday voted 54-13 for the repeal bill, which would dismantle the ballot initiative that created an ethics commission, public campaign funding and limitations on lobbyist gifts to lawmakers.

Initiative supporters say lawmakers are attempting to thwart the will of the voters. Republican legislators have criticized the campaign for the ballot measure as deceptive and have said the initiative is likely unconstitutional.

Before session, GOP legislators and others challenged the ballot measure’s constitutionality in court. A judge put the initiative on hold while the lawsuit moves forward.

The repeal bill, which is moving quickly through the Legislature, now heads to the Senate. A committee hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.