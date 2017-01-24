House Panel Ends Investigation Into Former Rep. Wollman

by Adel Toay

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A legislative panel has ended an investigation into the conduct of a state representative who resigned after admitting to sexual contact with two interns.

But the House Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion found generally that sexual contact between a legislator and an intern is a violation of the Legislature’s joint rules.

The panel met Tuesday, a day after former Republican Rep. Mathew Wollmann resigned.

Wollmann said last week that both interns were over age 21 and that the contact during the 2015 and 2016 sessions was consensual.

The panel had a letter sent to 2015 and 2016 legislative interns asking if they wished to make a complaint about Wollmann. Rep. Mike Stevens says the committee didn’t receive any such complaints.

Wollmann didn’t immediately respond to a telephone message requesting comment.