Korey And The Fireflies Donates $11,000 To Children’s Home Society

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – A Sioux Falls band made a special delivery today after ringing in the New Year for a special cause.

Kory Van Sickle of “Kory and the Fireflies” presented a check for $11,000 to the Children’s Home Society this morning. For the fourth year in a row, the proceeds of the band’s “Champagne Ball” went to the organization. The New Year’s Eve celebration was held at the Waterfront Event Center in Okoboji this year.

Van sickle says the group admires the work of the Children’s Home Society and are humbled to give back through music.

They do great work. my wife and i have had a chance to tour the facility here and it’s unbelievable what they do taking care of these kids,” said Kory.

Next year will be the 10th anniversary for the Champagne Ball and Van Sickle says they plan to continue the tradition of benefiting the society through their New Years proceeds.