Latest Snow Totals – January 24, 2017

An Updated List on the Snow Totals from Tuesday's Storm

by Brandon Spinner

Photo Credit: Jamie Tooker in Orange City, IA

Snow is really beginning to pick up across the area and some places are already reporting some impressive snow totals. The snow is just starting to fall for some and will really pick up through the evening. We will try to update this list as much as possible!

This is the most recent list of totals we have as of 2:00pm CDT. If you don’t see your city/town, that is because no one has sent in a report to us or the National Weather Service. Grab a ruler/yard stick and head outside. Make sure you measure on the a flat surface and measure at least 3 to 4 spots and average the totals. Send it into us on Facebook or Twitter and we will pass it along to the Weather Service!

5.0” – Lakeview

5.0” – White River

4.5” – Mission

4.0” – Winner

3.0” – Kingsley, IA

2.0” – Ponca, NE

1.0” – Herreid

1.0” – Springfield

1.0” – Vermillion

1.0” – Chatsworth, IA

1.0” – Sergeant Bluff, IA

0.8” – Lake Andes

0.7” – Tyndall

0.5” – Hornick, IA