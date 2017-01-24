Lennox Edges Madison In Girls Hoops

Orioles improve to 12-1 with thrilling win over Madison

by Mark Ovenden

The only blemish on of the Lennox girls basketball record this year came at Tri-Valley where the Mustangs hit a dramatic 3 to win 52-51. Monday night the Orioles improved to 12-1, but not without a a huge challenge from Madison as they prevailed 54-52. Madysen Vlastuin led Lennox with 18 points and Rianna Fillipi added a dozen. The Bulldogs, who fell to 7-5 on the season got 19 points each from Anna Theophilus and Jessi Giles.

