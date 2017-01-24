One Dead After Two Pickups Collide Near Canistota

A 26-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene

by Kelsie Passolt

McCOOK COUNTY, S.D. – One man is dead and another is seriously hurt after two pickup trucks collide Monday morning.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. along South Dakota Highway 42, near mile marker 334, just southwest of Canistota in McCook County. A Chevy pickup was driving west on Highway 42 when the truck drifted across the center line towards an eastbound Ford pickup. The driver of the Ford tried to move right to avoid the Chevy, but the two trucks collided. Police have not said what caused the driver of the Chevy to move across the center line.

The driver of the Chevy, a 26-year-old man whose identity hasn’t been released, died at the scene. The other driver, a 64-year-old man, was taken to a Mitchell hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

It’s still under investigation whether the drivers were wearing their seatbelts.