Panel To Discuss Legislator’s Conduct Despite Resignation

by Sarah Blakely

PIERRE, S.D. (AP)– A special legislative panel is set to discuss the conduct of a state representative who has resigned after admitting to sexual contact with two interns.

House Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion Vice Chairman Spencer Hawley said the panel will meet Tuesday even though Rep. Mathew Wollmann resigned from the Legislature the day before.

Wollmann said last week that both interns were over age 21 and that the contact during the 2015 and 2016 legislative sessions was consensual. But his colleagues voted to set up the committee to investigate his actions.

Wollmann, from the eastern South Dakota city of Madison, first won his seat in 2014. In his resignation letter, Wollmann expressed regret, writing that he hoped to return to the Legislature in the future.