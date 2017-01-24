Parker Man Arrested For Driving Stolen Car To Parole Meeting

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – A Parker man is back in custody after police say he stole a car after leaving jail yesterday then drove it to meet his parole officer.

Police say 21-year-old Ashton White Olsen stole a running vehicle shortly after he was released from the Pipestone County Jail in Minnesota. Authorities recovered the stolen vehicle when he drove it to a meeting in Sioux Falls with his parole officer around 2:30 yesterday afternoon.

He now faces a felony charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.