Police Investigate After An Adult Entertainment Store Was Robbed Last Night

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a downtown adult entertainment store late last night.

It happened at Romantix near 6th Street and Dakota Avenue around 11pm. An employee reported that a male entered the business, showed a gun, and left with cash. The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Native American male around 20 years old with acne. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Police say no one was hurt during the robbery.