Rapid City Police Investigating 3rd Homicide Of 2017

This is the 4th homicide in 30 days

by Sarah Blakely

Rapid City Police were on the scene of an apparent homicide Monday night. This is the third homicide in Rapid City in 2017– the fourth in just 30 days.

In a Facebook Live video posted on the Rapid City Police Department’s Facebook page around 8:40 p.m. Monday, police said it happened at the Dakota Rose Hotel on the 200 block of East Boulevard around 8 p.m. Police found a male in his 30s dead. They believe the weapon used was a knife.

At the time of the video, police said a suspect was still at large, though they believe they have a lead on who it might be. They also said they believe the suspect and victim knew each other and don’t believe the public to be in danger.