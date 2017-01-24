Scoreboard Monday, January 23rd
Girls Gymnastics
at Washington
Yankton 140.70
O’Gorman 138.50
Washington 126.20
1st-Payton Steffensen (Y) 36.65
2nd-Jaiden Boomsma (Y) 36.30
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Britton-Hecla 58, Wilmot 46
Chester 51, Colman-Egan 44
Clark/Willow Lake 65, Great Plains Lutheran 21
Heart River, N.D. 60, Harding County 44
Mitchell Christian 65, Howard 42
Sioux Valley 96, DeSmet 53
Sisseton 63, Wheaton 32
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 40, Wessington Springs 22
Baltic 44, Dell Rapids St. Mary 35
Corsica/Stickney 43, Viborg-Hurley 38
Dupree 42, Bison 40
Ethan 73, Canistota 14
Eureka/Bowdle 59, South Border, N.D. 47
Florence/Henry 63, Lake Preston 50
Herreid/Selby Area 56, Linton-HMB, N.D. 40
Hills/Beaver Creek 68, Ellsworth 27
Luverne 62, Flandreau Indian 38
McCook Central/Montrose 51, Freeman 44
Mobridge-Pollock 44, Potter County 41
Scotland 46, Alcester-Hudson 43
Sully Buttes 59, Philip 33
Waubay/Summit 46, Sisseton 42
Wilmot 61, Britton-Hecla 32
Worthington 64, Fulda 28