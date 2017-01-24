Scoreboard Monday, January 23rd

by Mark Ovenden

Girls Gymnastics

at Washington

Yankton                          140.70
O’Gorman                      138.50
Washington                   126.20

1st-Payton Steffensen (Y) 36.65
2nd-Jaiden Boomsma (Y) 36.30

BOYS’ BASKETBALL 

Britton-Hecla 58, Wilmot 46

Chester 51, Colman-Egan 44

Clark/Willow Lake 65, Great Plains Lutheran 21

Heart River, N.D. 60, Harding County 44

Mitchell Christian 65, Howard 42

Sioux Valley 96, DeSmet 53

Sisseton 63, Wheaton 32

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 40, Wessington Springs 22

Baltic 44, Dell Rapids St. Mary 35

Corsica/Stickney 43, Viborg-Hurley 38

Dupree 42, Bison 40

Ethan 73, Canistota 14

Eureka/Bowdle 59, South Border, N.D. 47

Florence/Henry 63, Lake Preston 50

Herreid/Selby Area 56, Linton-HMB, N.D. 40

Hills/Beaver Creek 68, Ellsworth 27

Luverne 62, Flandreau Indian 38

McCook Central/Montrose 51, Freeman 44

Mobridge-Pollock 44, Potter County 41

Scotland 46, Alcester-Hudson 43

Sully Buttes 59, Philip 33

Waubay/Summit 46, Sisseton 42

Wilmot 61, Britton-Hecla 32

Worthington 64, Fulda 28

