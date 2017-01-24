Sioux Falls New Population Estimate Is 178,500

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Upon another record year of construction, strong job growth, and improvements within our community’s quality of life standards, Sioux Falls continues to see its population increase. The population of Sioux Falls now is estimated at 178,500, a growth of 5,200 people over the last year.

“The 5,200-person increase has a lot to do with the size of our community and the benefits of living in this region. We continue to see people move into Sioux Falls for employment opportunities, the cultural activities that they’ve heard so much about, lower cost of living, and to be close to friends and family. Citizens moving here created the demand in 2016 for a record number of residential units being permitted, while vacancy rates remain low,” says Jeffrey Schmitt, Chief Planning and Zoning Official. “The population and housing numbers we are experiencing are also reflected in the workforce. Between December 2015 and December 2016, 6,000 new jobs were created within the Sioux Falls MSA.”

On an annual basis, Planning and Building Services develops year-end population estimates; the annual July population estimates are developed by the U.S. Census Bureau. Sioux Falls has averaged a 3,000-person annual increase for more than ten years.

This 5,200-person increase over the past 12 months means the city is growing at a rate of 3.0 percent. Last year, the city grew by 3,500 persons or a 2.1 percent growth rate. Since January 1, 2000, Sioux Falls has seen a 54,300-person increase in our population. The last Census estimate [July 2015] showed a 3,100 increase or 1.9 percent increase. By 2025, the population of Sioux Falls is projected to be 202,000. Previous estimates include a 4,000-person increase in 2014, a 3,900-person increase in 2000, and 3,600-person increases in 2002, 2005, and 2006.

“Sioux Falls is growing at a very steady rate, and our City government is staying one step ahead by improving and expanding infrastructure and managing our land resources wisely,” says Mike Cooper, Director of Planning and Building Services.

Population figures relate to housing units required, and housing units consume land area; therefore, the land area needed (and the infrastructure needed to serve this land area) is directly tied to the population figures within annual estimates and projections.

Sioux Falls Demographics

• 82.4 percent of Sioux Falls residents are white, 5.5 percent are Hispanic/Latino, 5.2 percent are black, 2.1 percent are American Indian or Alaskan Native, and 2 percent are Asian.

• 49.5 percent of Sioux Falls residents are female, and 50.5 percent are male.

• The median age in Sioux Falls is 34.6 years.

• The median household income in Sioux Falls is $53,802.