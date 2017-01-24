Standing Rock Sioux Vows Continued Court Fight

by Adel Toay

WASHINGTON (AP) – An attorney for the Native American tribe that started the movement against the Dakota Access oil pipeline says it will continue its fight in court.

The Standing Rock Sioux is challenging federal permits at more than 200 water crossings along the pipeline’s route, with the primary fight focused on a reservoir near the tribe’s reservation in southern North Dakota.

Pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners wants to route the pipeline under the Missouri River reservoir, but the Army Corps of Engineers has yet to approve it. That’s the only large chunk of construction left.

President Donald Trump issued an executive action Tuesday advancing construction of the pipeline. Tribal attorney Jan (yahn) Hasselman says if Trump’s action leads to approval of the lake-crossing, the tribe’s fight in court will continue but “the context will shift.”

Tribal Chairman Dave Archambault (AR’-sham-boh) says the pipeline was unfairly rerouted toward the Standing Rock reservation without the tribe’s consent. He says the pipeline route “risks infringing on our treaty rights, contaminating our water and the water of 17 million Americans downstream.”