Taxi Driver Helps Police Locate Trapped Woman

Brandon Liesinger, 27, was arrested on assault and kidnapping charges

by Sydney Kern

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man is in custody for kidnapping and assault charges, after police say he locked his ex-girlfriend in a bedroom for hours early Sunday morning.

Police say the woman could have been trapped in the room for a lot longer if it wasn’t for a taxi driver being in the right place at the right time.

Driving near the intersection of 8th Street and Cleveland Avenue early Sunday morning, a taxi driver heard a scream.

“She started to scream because she was in fear for her safety,” says Sgt. Paul Creviston with the Sioux Falls Police Department.



The driver saw a woman through an apartment bedroom window and called police.

“Once officers arrived on scene, the officers started knocking on the door and they agai

n heard a female who let out some pretty terrifying screams,” says Sgt. Creviston.

Sgt. Creviston says that’s when the suspect, 27-year-old Brandon Liesinger ran out the back door, allowing the 21-year-old victim to let police inside the apartment.

The woman told police she originally went to the apartment to pick up some personal items, but was never able to leave.

“While she was there to pick up some property, the boyfriend arrived and a physical altercation took place between the two of them,” says Sgt. Creviston.

The victim told police Liesinger locked her inside the bedroom and when she tried to get out, she was thrown to the ground.

“The suspect started to strangle the victim where she started to have some blurry vision.”



Police say the victim tried to leave the apartment 8 times between 1 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Police don’t know whether or not neighbors could hear the incident, but it wasn’t until the taxi driver called around in that last hour, that police were aware of what was going on.



“Thankfully the taxi driver was in the right place at the right time,” says Sgt. Creviston.

Police say Liesinger shoved a knife in the bedroom doorjamb to keep the victim inside.

The victim did not seek any medical treatment.

Police arrested Liesinger around 9:45 Sunday night.

He is facing aggravated assault and kidnapping charges.