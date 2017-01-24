A Woman Was Arrested In Black Hills After Abducting Her Kids

by Adel Toay

HILL CITY, S.D. (AP) – A woman wanted for abducting her two children from their home in Wisconsin has been arrested in South Dakota.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says in a social media post that Cathy Jo Brown was wanted for interfering with a custody order, a felony.

KOTA-TV reports that deputies received a tip Monday that a red pickup truck matching the description of Brown’s vehicle was seen broken down in the Black Hills National Forest.

Deputies caught up with Brown at a Hill City hotel and arrested her.

Federal authorities had been searching the Black Hills area for Brown and her children – 9-year-old Dalton Brown and 11-year-old Averie Brown – along with another woman thought to be with them.

The children were taken into custody and are in good condition.