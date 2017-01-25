I-90 Open Between Chamberlain and Kadoka

The South Dakota Department of Transportation Opened the Interstate Wednesday Morning

by Sarah Blakely

The South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened a portion of I-90 between Chamberlain and Kadoka that was previously shut down due to the winter weather.

Although the section is reopened, the roads are still reported as “scattered ice/slippery,” so drivers should be cautious. Most of I-90 is listed as “no travel advised.”

You can find a map of road conditions from the SDDOT here.